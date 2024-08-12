Newsmax Host Fuels Trump’s Bonkers, Debunked Conspiracy Theory About Kamala Harris Crowd Size: ‘I Have Some Questions’

Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty pushed the false claim made by former President Donald Trump that Democratic rival Kamala Harris faked the crowd at her Michigan rally using AI technology.

In a post to his platform TruthSocial on Sunday, Trump baselessly claimed that Harris had used faked images, echoing a conspiracy theory that had grown popular among some MAGA commentators.

Trump wrote: “Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.‘d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”

In response, the Harris campaign rejected the accusation, asserting that the photo in question genuinely depicted a crowd of 15,000 supporters of the Harris-Walz ticket in Michigan on Aug. 7, as the vice president’s plane landed in Detroit.

Trump’s claim, which hinges on a supposed inconsistency in the plane’s reflection to show no crowd, was easily debunked by journalists using readily available footage and media coverage of the rally from multiple angles that showed a large, real audience at the event. Further, journalists pointed out the conspiracy theory originated from questionable sources and unreliable online accounts that have pushed debunked claims in the past.

During Monday’s Wake Up America, however, Finnerty echoed Trump’s claim with a quip about the plane’s reflection and told panelists that he “has some questions” about the crowd “that allegedly was there.”

They’re talking about the crowd size and, yes, Kamala is definitely drawing crowds. I have some questions about what was going on outside Air Force Two over the weekend. You know when you look in a mirror, you typically see a reflection. That’s not what I saw when I was looking at the crowd there… that allegedly was there.

In addition, the host accused the media of ignoring pro-Palestine protests that were taking place outside the venue, crediting Newsmax’s national correspondent Michael Carter for covering it.

But I just think it’s important to note that at every one of these rallies including Nevada, a day ago, there is a massive Pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protest happening just outside that rally and the media is not covering that. We are, Michael Carter showed that, but that’s not happening at Trump rallies.

Watch above on Newsmax.