Fox Business Host Stuart Varney Criticizes ‘Frustrated’ Trump: He ‘Hasn’t Figured Out’ How to Beat Kamala Harris

Fox Business’s Stuart Varney praised Kamala Harris’s campaign and criticized Donald Trump’s on Monday morning, using that Trump has “got to fight to win” and yet “hasn’t quite figured out how to do it.”

“Look closely at her [Harris’s] demeanor. The giggling, inappropriate laughter has gone. The rambling word salad is gone because she never leaves her teleprompter,” began Varney. “Her campaign has brought in some Obama people and they have improved her public performance.”

Meanwhile, mused Varney, “Trump’s frustrated.”

“He’s [Trump] arguing crowd size, claiming her numbers are inflated by AI. He’s miffed that Harris has taken over his no tax on tips idea. He’s actually looking back to 2020, telling a big donor, we’ve got to stop the steal all over again. This is according to The New York Times, which also reports he used foul language to describe his opponent. Not a good idea if you want to attract suburban women who can make or break your campaign,” continued Varney.

“Two weeks ago, it seemed the election was Trump’s to lose. Now it seems he’s got to fight to win, and he hasn’t quite figured out how to do it,” he concluded.

This isn’t the first time Varney has publicly chided Trump for his direction of personal insults at Harris.

“This is anecdotal, but I’ve been hearing a lot from women. They are not happy with what Trump has been saying and some of the language that he’s using about Kamala Harris. It’s insulting,” said Varney last month after Trump called Harris “dumb as a rock.”

“I’ve been out and about over the weekend. And when Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘dumb,’ that was a profound mistake, in my opinion. Women react to that kind of thing, and so they should!” said Varney at the time. “I know, okay, get through to the central message by all means. But tone the language down.”

