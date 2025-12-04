Prince Harry Teases US Voters for Electing a ‘King’ — Forcing Colbert to Calm Booing Crowd

Prince Harry elicited jeers and boos from The Late Show’s audience after a pointed jab during a clumsily delivered scripted skit that teased U.S. voters for electing “a king” after “making such a big deal” about British royal rule in 1776.

Harry appeared mid-monologue at the Ed Sullivan Theater, moments after host Stephen Colbert mocked the country’s fondness for “problematic” Christmas movies featuring royalty, pretending he got lost while looking to audition for the made-up Hallmark movie “The Gingerbread Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska.”

As Colbert pressed Harry on why he would want to be part of a film like that, the prince replied: “Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies and you’re obsessed with royalty, so why not?”

Colbert brushed off Harry’s claim: “I wouldn’t say we’re obsessed with royalty.”

Harry seized on the cue: “Really? I heard you ‘elected’ a king!”

The jab at President Donald Trump, who was not mentioned by name, and the nation that elected him, drew immediate groans and boos from the audience.

Colbert attempted to play mediator: “That’s a fair point. No, he’s got a point.”

But the British royal doubled down, with a Revolutionary War dig: “And after making such a big deal about my great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather, George III!”

“Well, he was kind of a jerk,” Colbert returned.

“OK, let it go,” Harry mockingly snapped back.

