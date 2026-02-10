Fox Hosts Claim They’re Mocking Pro-Trump ‘Outrage’ After Wild Anti-‘Foreigner’ Rant Over Bad Bunny Halftime

Fox News stars claimed they were actually “mocking the outrage” that President Donald Trump and his supporters expressed over the Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX halftime show — seconds after co-host Jesse Watters ranted about “foreigners” carrying out a symbolic “invasion” with the performance.

Trump and his supporters have been vocal about their disdain for Bad Bunny since he was announced as the halftime performer. On Sunday night, the Puerto Rican superstar dazzled the crowd with a guest-studded ode to hard work and aspiration, sung in Spanish and themed to his home island.

After the show, the president raged against the superstar in a Truth Social post, and throngs of his supporters vented on social media about the halftime show.

On Monday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Five, Greg Gutfeld bashed the show with a commentary in which he joked that Jewish people should get their own halftime show.

A cackling Watters then launched into his own over-the-top critique that included references to migrant “caravans” and an “invasion” of “foreigners.”

Gutfeld then chimed in to disclaim the mockery of the halftime show as actually being a mockery of the outrage, and Watters agreed that he had been figuratively winking as he said those things:

FOX NEWS HOST JESSE WATTERS: The game was so bad everyone’s talking about halftime and halftime was so bad that they say that time was not bad. Okay last halftime was Kendrick Lamar, okay that was also the most highly rated halftime. So’s this. We didn’t understand what Kendrick Lamar was saying last time and that was English! Now, how do you think we feel? FOX NEWS HOST GREG GUTFELD: Jesse, they had a signer for the deaf, but no translator for the Spanish. Why do you think that is? FOX NEWS HOST JESSE WATTERS: I don’t know! I like the Super Bowl not to be an international event! I like it when we kind of all come together as Americans, especially when it feels like the NFL is just using it as a marketing ploy to recruit Latin American audience. On the heels of Latin America invading this country! 20 million pouring in! And that’s what you see! You see all these foreigners speaking a foreign language with foreign flags marching into the camera like a caravan! Too soon! Listen. This was an open borders moment, everybody knows it! That’s what’s going on here. And all the reporters who are liberal who don’t even watch football. This is the first playoff game they’ve ever watched. They’re saying they loved it. They didn’t hear a word! They couldn’t understand what the guy said! Of course they loved it! It was foreigh! Now a lot of us feel Americans red blooded Americans that it feels like the left is teaming up with large corporations and foreign populations to take our culture away from us! Now I love Bad Bunny, I thought some of the tunes I can move to. And I love Puerto Rico! That’s the thing. Not for Super Bowl halftime! Can you give me at least that? Give me that! FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: Throw him a bone! FOX NEWS HOST GREG GUTFELD: Can I interject, I’m sorry I’m I’m dominating. FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: We’re having a great ti– you do it! FOX NEWS HOST GREG GUTFELD: But I want to point out that we’re actually making fun of outrage. We’re just having fun. But you know that that the the there’s a humorless bunch that will look at what we’re doing and think that we’re actually. FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: The Five lost their minds! . FOX NEWS HOST GREG GUTFELD: Yeah, they lost their minds! FOX NEWS HOST JESSE WATTERS: I was alienated! We’re under siege! (WINKS) We were! (WINKS) I was threatened by foreigners pouring into my TV screen with flags speaking a language I couldn’t understand!

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s The Five.

