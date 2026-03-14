Muslim Congressman Slams Republican ‘Islamophobia’: Domestic Terrorism Mainly Driven By ‘White Supremacist Organizations’

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) slammed some of his Republican colleagues for their “absolutely unacceptable” remarks about Muslims and Islam last week, with Carson saying their “Islamophobia” has no place in America.

The lawmaker also claimed their worries about Muslim terrorists are foolish because “white supremacist organizations” are “mainly” responsible for domestic terrorism.

Carson shared his take during an appearance on CNN on Saturday morning.

First of All host Victor Blackwell asked Carson to respond to “increasing anti-Muslim rhetoric” from GOP congressmen and listed examples, including Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) declaring Muslims “don’t belong” in the USA and Rep. Andy Fine (R-FL) saying America needs “more Islamophobia, not less. Fear of Islam is rational.”

Those comments were made after several Muslims were suspected of carrying out terrorist attacks in recent weeks. Examples include an immigrant from Senegal wearing a “Property of Allah” sweatshirt and a shirt with the Iranian flag on it when he carried out a mass shooting in Texas, and a man shouting “Allahu Akbar!” and throwing an explosive device at a protest in New York City last weekend; that man and another suspect both told investigators they were inspired by ISIS, according to the criminal complaint.

Carson — who is one of four Muslims serving in Congress — said the comments from his Republican colleagues were out of line.

“The rhetoric is absolutely unacceptable,” Carson said. “First it’s DEI, next it’s Black women, then it’s Black men, then it’s members of the Latino community, then it’s members of the Arab-American community. Now it’s Muslims. Each week it shifts.”

He said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has “failed” to “calm tensions” and show “bigotry has no place” in the Republican party.

“I serve as a senior member of the House Intel Committee. One of the biggest threats to our country is coming from within our country — domestic terrorism, mainly from white supremacist organizations,” Carson said.

He added “Islamophobia” is just like anti-Semitism, “anti-Blackness” and homophobia — something that should never be tolerated in the USA.

“None of these ‘isms’ and phobias have a place in our society,” Carson said. “But they’re very real, and racist tropes and rhetoric that are being promoted by sitting members of Congress with no repercussions is simply unacceptable.”

Watch above via CNN.

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