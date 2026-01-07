Republican Senator Says Invading Greenland Is a ‘Weapons-Grade Stupid’ Idea

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned on Wednesday that invading Greenland would be a “weapons-grade stupid” idea after President Donald Trump’s White House refused to rule out military action to annex the country.

“We had a classified briefing today on both Greenland and Venezuela, and it’s one of the best briefings I’ve attended, and I’ve attended a lot of them,” said Kennedy during an appearance on CNN’s The Arena:

Let me give you my perspective. Even a modestly intelligent ninth grader knows that to invade Greenland would be weapons-grade stupid. Now, President Trump is not weapons-grade stupid, nor is Marco Rubio. They do not plan to invade Greenland. That doesn’t mean they’re not going to seek a legal, formal partnership with Greenland as to their and our national defense. That doesn’t mean – I’m not saying they will or won’t – the president’s not gonna try to buy Greenland. There are 41,000 people, electors, eligible to vote in Greenland. If everybody votes, 20,501 Greenlanders can vote to join America. I’m not saying that will or won’t happen, but I think that’s really what the president is up to.

Following the U.S. invasion of Venezuela on Saturday, the Trump administration refused to rule out taking Greenland – which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark – by force.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” said the White House in a statement. “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.”

Trump went on to mock Denmark for allegedly increasing security in Greenland, remarking, “They added one more dog sled.”

A joint statement condemning the White House’s threats was signed by seven European leaders: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

A poll last year found that residents of Greenland overwhelmingly opposed joining the United States.

Watch above via CNN.