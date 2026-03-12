Scott Jennings Accuses Democrat of ‘Cheering Against American Success’ in Tense CNN Throwdown

CNN’s Scott Jennings accused former Democratic congressman Joe Cunningham of cheering against American success in Iran during a tense throwdown on Thursday afternoon.

In an appearance on The Arena, Cunningham argued that there is “not much appetite at all” for President Donald Trump’s operation in Iran.

“Number one, I mean Scott talked about success — how is that defined? Because first it was described as regime change, and then it was suppressing terrorism. On the back end, you also have, fresh in everyone’s mind, Iraq and Afghanistan, and my generation, who just do not wanna go into a war without clear cut objectives to which Americans don’t feel directly threatened,” continued Cunningham. “And on top of that, the billions of dollars we’re spending every single week, which ultimately could add up to trillions of dollars to our national debt, there’s just a lot of reasons to kind of view this as a bad idea. And I think it’s-, I just don’t think the appetite’s there, and I don’t think-”

“I don’t understand your vibe. We’re at war with people who have been at war with the Western Civilization for 47 years, and you appear to me to be, you know, sort of cheering against American success. I hate to break it to you, but for 47 years they have killed American troops, maimed American personnel, waged war on the civilized world,” interjected Jennings. “They have missiles, they have drones, and they told our own negotiators they have material for 11 nuclear bombs. Does this not seem imminent to you?”

“This is a false choice, Scott, you push,” fired back Cunningham. “You can be against Iran, all the terrorism they support, you can be against Maduro and toppling them — let me finish, let me finish — but when it comes down to strapping your kids and sending them off to war, and spilling their blood, and adding billions and trillions of dollars to our national debt whenever we have our problems here at home. Health care is out of control, our roads are crumbling. We have a lot of problems here at home.”

Watch above via CNN.

