CNN Sources Confirm Explosives Were Found in Trunk of Synagogue Attacker’s Car

CNN sources confirmed to the network that explosive devices were found inside the car of Thursday’s synagogue attacker in Michigan.

On Thursday, a man crashed a car into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. The man then engaged in gunfire with security and was ultimately killed. No one else was injured in the ordeal, and local authorities credited planning and quick response for the swift resolution. The synagogue also includes a school and early childhood center.

Later that afternoon, CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller detailed how security likely thwarted what could have been a catastrophic terrorist attack. Miller said:

What I’m told from sources who are briefed on the case is that looking into the back of this vehicle, they saw what appears to be explosives. It was described as a number of what they described as mortars. So, when you think about what are those, those could be rockets that are launched in the military sense, or they could be — based on that appearance — the kind of mortars that launch fireworks. Either way, part of this plan might have been to ram their way into the building, use the firearm to confront any resistance, and then set off some kind of conflagration from the back of that vehicle with whatever these items are, that appear to be possible explosives.

That attack in Michigan was at least the second major shooting in the U.S. on Thursday. Earlier that day, a man opened fired at Old Dominion University, killing one and injuring two others. The suspected gunman, later identified as Mohamed Jalloh, was killed.

