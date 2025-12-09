American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland dismissed President Donald Trump’s $12 billion bailout to farmers as a “band-aid on an open wound” during a CNN appearance.

Ragland joined John Berman on Tuesday, where he called for major reforms in the president’s trade policies.

“This is a band-aid on an open wound. And, again, we’re thankful that there’s something that will help keep some farms in business, but what we truly need are market-based solutions. Those are sustainable long-term,” he said.

According to Ragland — who supported Trump — the president’s tariffs and other economic policies have caused costs to continually rise for farmers.

The Trump administration announced this week there would be a one-time $12 billion payment to American farmers, primarily growing soybeans and corn, amid new tariff hikes setting in.

According to an NBC analysis, China has resumed buying U.S. soybeans but not at the rate set by goals in a trade agreement with Trump. China has previously ceased buying U.S. soybeans — they were the biggest buyer at the time — over trade disputes with the president.

Ragland argued farmers are facing an unfair market because current policies have diminished “demand.” Ragland said the current situation is the worst he’s ever seen in decades of farming.

“That’s what American soybean farmers want is opportunities to make a living, to make a profit from the market, not being dependent on the next program to keep us from bleeding to death. But the situation’s serious. I’ve been farming 21 years now full-time, and this is by far the most serious economic situation that I’ve experienced and my family’s experienced, and I think that’s the same for many farmers across this country,” he said.

He added that farmers simply need a “level playing field” to succeed.

“We simply need a level playing field, both for our cost of production and making sure that we don’t have obstacles that are causing our exports to be hindered because we’re great producers,” Ragland said.

