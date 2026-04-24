‘Sit There!’ The View’s Ana Navarro Demands Trump Be Forced to Sit Through Entire White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The View’s Ana Navarro argued President Donald Trump should be forced to sit through the entirety of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner so he can see top journalists like CNN’s Kaitlan Collins receive their accolades.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Friday’s show, “My colleague and Ana’s colleague Kaitlan Collins is receiving an award for her coverage of the White House. Somebody who, we all have seen President Trump insult her, criticize her, and she stands there stoically and keeps asking questions that we all want the answers to.”

Griffin said she hoped journalists won’t boycott the event because, “the night should be and is about the journalists, regardless of who headlines it, regardless of the speech from the president.”

She added, “It’s reported the president is going to go, give his remarks, and then leave, so they can all celebrate once he leaves if they want to.”

“The White House Correspondents’ Association should not accept that,” Navarro said. “If he is going to show up, he should sit there while Kaitlan Collins gets her award. I think it’s disrespectful to come in, confront the press, say his remarks, and then leave…If he’s going to attend, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner should demand he sit through the entire event.”

Navarro continued, “For me, there is no way in hell I would normalize Donald Trump’s presence by showing up. For me as a Latina immigrant, I mean, no community has been as maligned, humiliated, prosecuted, and tortured as much as the immigrant community and the Latino community. And there’s just no way I’m gonna put on Spanx and high heels, drink cheap wine, eat a bad chicken dinner, and smile at the stupid things I know he’s going to say.”

More than 250 journalists signed an open letter urging the press to “forcefully demonstrate opposition” to Trump during the WHCD.

The letter read, in part, “…we believe the White House Correspondents Association should take stronger action by issuing – from the podium – a forceful defense of freedom of the press and condemnation of those who threaten that freedom, followed by a standing toast to the First Amendment and a pledge to continue upholding such a critical cornerstone of our democracy. Speak forcefully, in front of the man who seeks to undermine our country’s long tradition of an independent, strong, and free press.”

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

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