Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough screamed at “stupid” Republicans, accusing them of failing to pay TSA agents as the parties remain deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate negotiations over funding for the Department of Homeland Security remained at an impasse on Thursday as the continued stalemate threatens to extend the partial government shutdown that began in mid-February, after Democrats refused to approve funding for agencies, including ICE and border patrol, without reforms.

Unloading during Thursday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough claimed that the “gutting” was “intentional from the very beginning.”

“DOGE was very intentional,” the host said, before citing Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who he quoted as having wanted to “tear this state to the ground.”

He continued, warning that Republicans were failing to pay the TSA at a moment when travelers were at high risk: “And this is what’s happening while we’re going to war in Iran, while people are waiting three, four hours in line, and there are three or four TSA agents, and Iran is threatening terror attacks against America, and these Americans are not too old or not too dumb to forget what happened on 9/11 and understand that Iran has promised that they’re going to strike America.”

Raising his voice to scream, he followed: “And we are letting down our line of defenses when Republicans have a chance every day, every day, to get the TSA agents paid! Every day!”

“You’re so stupid! First of all, first of all, it’s dangerous. But politically, you’re so stupid. You’re so stupid to not force this through and pay our TSA agents,” he railed at GOP lawmakers.

Pleading to lawmakers, he urged them to “prevent a tragedy from happening.”

Scarborough continued: “Pay these people. OK? Because guess what? We all can go to the airport and come home. We’re fine, we’re fine. But TSA agents aren’t fine. The people who actually have to get to Houston or have to get to San Diego, or have to get to Minneapolis for their work –”

“– or medical care,” co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected.

“Or for medical care, or to take care of a sick grandchild, or to take care of a sick mother or father, they’re not OK because of you!” Scarborough went on. “Because you keep voting no on an up or down vote on whether you pay TSA agents or not. And then you try to say it’s very complicated – No!”

“You’re in charge,” Brzezinski said.

“Yes, is the answer,” Scarborough railed. “As John Lennon said, and you know that, for sure. But Republicans, please help yourself and save Americans. It’s that simple. They say yes, and guess what? The TSA agents get paid, these lines go away, and our security against Iranian terror threats – poof!”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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