Stephen Miller Tells Hannity He’s Been Banned by CNN 

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller said CNN has effectively banned him from its airwaves.

Miller appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News, where the host said he heard the Trump administration official is persona non grata on CNN.

“That was some of the best material we’d ever had on the program, in the history of the program, is you schooling these hosts,” Sean Hannity said, referring to Miller’s previous appearances on CNN. “And now, I guess they might’ve figured out that it’s ratings gold for this program. Did you really get banned?”

Miller answered in the affirmative and said:

So, this is a completely true story. So, over the last few days, our brilliant White house Communications shop has reached out to CNN, which, of course, is running one fake news hit piece after another, and they said, “Stephen Miller would like to come on your network to rebut any of these lies.” And they asked, “What show?” They said, “Stephen Miller will do any show from dawn to dusk.” They said, “What topic?” The White House said, “Stephen is available to discuss any topic with any host at any time. As far as you’re concerned, Stephen has no scheduling conflicts at all. He will make himself available from the first hour of air to the last hour of air on any subject.” And CNN’s response was, “We will not take him, period, for any show on any topic.” That is completely true, Sean.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It appears that Miller’s most recent CNN appearance was on Oct. 6, when he had a particularly contentious interview about immigration raids.

“So on the substance of the question, is it the case that as [Governor JB] Pritzker frames it, you are profiling Brown people?” CNN News Central host Boris Sanchez asked. “That this immigration crackdown is designed to go after people of color?”

“Oh, what a dumb question,” Miller replied.

