George Santos’ Exclusive Party Guest List Revealed

Recently-freed former congressman George Santos hosted several members of Congress, Trump administration appointees, and conservative influencers at an exclusive Washington, D.C. Christmas party with caviar and a chocolate fountain this week.

Mediaite can report that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), and Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) were all on the guest list, along with Chief of Protocol of the United States Monica Crowley, Trump appointee Kari Lake, former co-host of The View Meghan McCain, influencers Rob Smith and Jessica Reed Kraus, publicist Vanessa Santos, and Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney.

Absolute legends came through tonight! ❤️ Thank you all for a wonderful evening with friends. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yUG2k4ma6f — George Santos (@Georgesantos) December 10, 2025

Also in attendance were two infamous New Yorkers who, like Santos, also saw the inside of a prison cell after being convicted of fraud: Martin Shkreli and Anna Delvey.

Attendees received gift bags containing Borghese skincare and a card that read, “Thank you for your presence. Enjoy your present. Santos Claus, 2025.”

Guests at the party were also treated to caviar, Santos-branded cookies, a chocolate fountain, and “humongous shrimp,” according to Burchett, who boasted about the offerings to a TMZ reporter outside the event.

“I’m glad he’s out of prison,” Burchett told TMZ. “The party was rocking, man.”

Several people not on the guest list were turned away at the door, including several staffers for Representatives Boebert and Luna.

“Being the bouncer for the Santos Claus 2025 Christmas Party is not for the faint of heart, but all of you must understand: THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!” wrote bouncer Vish Burra on social media after Boebert was caught pleading for her staffers to be let in.