‘Take It Back’: Jeanine Pirro Scolds Jesse Watters for Saying Generals Will ‘Have Their Way’ with Kamala Harris in the Situation Room

Jesse Watters drew a rebuke from one of his Fox News co-hosts over a sexually suggestive comment he made about Vice President Kamala Harris.

This week marks the third anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Upon exiting, two suicide bombers killed 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans. In response, President Joe Biden was heavily criticized for the deadly way the withdrawal unfolded. Harris has recently been attacked by Republicans for saying she was “the last person” in the room when Biden gave the evacuation order.

“She was the last in the [Situation] Room [on] Afghanistan, she was the border czar, and she was the deciding vote on trillions in inflationary spending,” Watters said. “On those three most popular Joe Biden items, she’s basically like a conjoined twin. You cannot separate the two.”

He then pivoted to foreign policy and dismissed the idea that Harris, whom the Democratic Party nominated for president last week, would be able to command the respect of the nation’s top military officials.

“What is her foreign policy?” Watters asked before using sexually charged language. “This is where the president has his most impact. You have a lot of room to maneuver there as commander-in-chief. We don’t know who she is. We don’t know what she believes. She’s gonna get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her. Right now–”

“Jesse Watters,” co-host Dana Perino interjected.

“Oooh, Jesse, I don’t like that,” Pirro chimed in. “Take it back.”

“Have their way with her! Control her!” he protested. “Not in a sexual way.”

Watch above via Fox News.