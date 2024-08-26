James Carville Says a ‘More Humane Country’ Would’ve Institutionalized RFK Jr. by Now: ‘He Has No Business Being Out on the Street’ 

Democratic strategist James Carville said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has serious mental health issues and would have been committed by now in a “more humane country.”

Kennedy dropped his independent presidential bid last week and endorsed former President Donald Trump. The political scion’s campaign had been marred by mind-boggling amounts of bad press thanks to Kennedy’s penchant for conspiracy theories and inexplicable shenanigans.

In addition to being an anti-vaxxer who believes in chemtrails, Kennedy once left a dead bear cub in Central Park, allegedly beheaded a dead whale to bring the head home with him, and claimed a worm once ate part of his brain. He has also denied accusations of sexual assault and eating a dog. And last week, in a charge that seems almost quaint by comparison, a writer alleged that Kennedy was his drug dealer.

Carville appeared on Monday’s edition of OutFront on CNN, where host Erin Burnett remarked on the unpopular of Trump’s running mate JD Vance. Thus far, Democrats have had success portraying Vance as “weird” by pointing to his disparaging comments about “childless cat ladies,” and awkward interactions with retail workers. A poll conducted last month after the Republican National Convention showed Vance with a net favorability rating of negative 15 points.

Burnett asked Carville about the potential of Trump dropping Vance in favor of Kennedy.

The strategist threw cold water on the idea.

“Not at all,” he said, adding:

I really feel sorry for the Kennedy family because I will remind them, you can pick your friends, you can’t pick your relatives. And if Bobby Kennedy lived in a more humane country, they would have him in a nice rubber room and you know, three hots and a cot and take care of this guy. He has no business being out on the street mixing and mingling with people. But this is where we are in this country. We have a mental health crisis and he’s at the top of it.

Watch above via CNN.