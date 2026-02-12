The View’s Ana Navarro Remembers When Pam Bondi Used To Be ‘Nice’: Now ‘So Personally Disgusting’

The View co-hosts were gobsmacked while viewing a photo of Attorney General Pam Bondi purposely ignoring Epstein survivors at Wednesday’s contentious congressional hearing.

“That basically tells you everything you need to know about her right there,” said Joy Behar on Thursday’s show.

Ana Navarro interjected, “I’ve known Pam Bondi for many years. This was so personally disgusting and disappointing to me — I knew her in Florida as somebody who worked with everybody and who was nice — and to watch her in this performance as like a high school version of Lady Macbeth was just unacceptable and a show she’s putting on for Trump.”

Navarro continued, “A congresswoman asked the Epstein survivors who were sitting there, there were six of them, and there were also family members of Virginia Giuffre who were there, to stand up and raise their hands if they had ever contacted DOJ and offered to be interviewed or give testimony…All of them raised their hands that none of them had been contacted.”

“These women have been failed by four different administrations for decades and decades and decades, but she is the one sitting there right now as attorney general,” Navarro said. “So, you can’t blame it on Merrick Garland. And the very least she could have done is turned around and said, ‘You know what, I’m sorry we haven’t contacted you. You can be at the DOJ this afternoon, and we will be contacting you.'”

Behar interjected, “Something I felt like when I was watching it, I felt a little nauseous from her. It was like, why are you so lacking in empathy? What is wrong with you? What happened to you in your life that you can’t give a moment to these poor girls. And when she quotes…’the Dow is up,’ as if these girls care that their 401(k)s are doing well when they’ve been molested by several of these disgusting men.”

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

