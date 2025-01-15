‘The Weaponization Will Be Gone!’ Trump’s AG Pick Pam Bondi Vows Not to Weaponize the DOJ

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi vowed to end partisanship and weaponization in the Department of Justice under the incoming Trump administration.

Bondi was President-elect Donald Trump’s second-choice to the lead the DOJ after former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dropped out back in November. On Wednesday, Bondi, 59, appeared before a Senate panel on Capitol Hill to face questioning on how she would run the Justice Department.

For years, Trump and his supporters have accused the DOJ of targeting Biden’s political opponents. Bondi vowed to operate the department under a “one tier of justice for all.”

President Trump’s leadership on criminal justice reform has demonstrated what is possible when a president is unafraid to do the things that have been deemed to be too difficult. We have to reach across the aisle and get solutions for all of these problems. Like the president. I believe we are on the cusp of a new golden age where the Department of Justice can and will do better. If I am confirmed. Lastly, and most importantly, if confirmed, I will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components. The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all. In all this work, I’ll collaborate closely with this committee. I will work with all of you as I have committed to do.

