‘They’re in Violation of the Law’: Congressman Goes off on Trump Administration for Only Partial Epstein Files Release

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) accused the Trump administration of being “absolutely in violation of the law” by not releasing “all” of the Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday as he railed that there was “no excuse” for anything less than a full release.

The Department of Justice began releasing what a senior official said would amount to “several hundred thousand” documents related to Epstein on Friday in an initial tranche that includes many new redacted documents and photographs, with faces of victims obscured. Alongside that material, the document dump contains a significant volume of records that had already been made public.

Democrats were already weighing potential legal options after the DOJ signaled that a complete disclosure of all remaining Epstein-related files is unlikely to be finished by the Friday deadline mandated in the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month.

Although DOJ officials have said the process is ongoing, Subramanyam took to CNN as the release went live to pan the effort:

They are absolutely in violation of the law. They just admitted they were in violation of the law. The law says they needed to release everything by today, not starting today, not part of it today, all of it by today. And let’s be clear, there’s no excuse for this. I mean, they’ve been redacting files since back in March when they claimed they were going to release the Epstein files. And then again, four months ago, we issued a subpoena from the Oversight Committee in Congress asking them to release the files – they’re in violation of that. And they released a tranche of documents back then and then stopped releasing documents. So there’s no excuse for this. They’re in violation of the law. And we will pursue every possible legal avenue.

The host followed up to ask what the congressman would want to see to convince him that the administration was being “forthcoming” with the material.

Subramanyam explained that he’d expect information around flight logs, Epstein’s business associations and visits to his estates: “There’s a lot that the law demands of this DOJ to release.”

He continued: “I will say that if what we see is just a lot of documents that are already public, like what they released before, 3 or 4 months ago, that’s a sign that they are continuing to hide things. Even the stuff that they released now, the quantity of it means nothing to me because I want to see the quality of it. I want to see the documents that they’ve been holding on that no one else has.”

