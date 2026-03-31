CNN Legal Analyst Predicts Shellacking for Trump in Citizenship Case: ‘He’s Gonna Be in a Bad Mood’

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig said President Donald Trump will find himself in a “bad mood” if the president decides to attend Wednesday’s oral arguments at the Supreme Court.

Trump took questions from reporters at the White House on Tuesday, where he said he will attend the hearing in Trump v. Barbara. The case stems from an executive order Trump signed on the first day of his second term that argues that people born in the U.S. are not citizens if their parents lacked legal status in the country.

The argument flies directly in the face of the 14th Amendment, which states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Honig joined Tuesday’s edition of The Source, where host Kaitlan Collins noted that Trump would be the first sitting president to attend oral arguments before the Supreme Court. She then played the clip of the president claiming he would attend arguments.

“I’m going,” Trump said. “I think so. I do believe.”

“If he shows up there tomorrow, what do you think, Elie, that’s gonna be like if he’s sitting there?” Collins asked Honig. “Three of the justices, he appointed, several of those that he criticized heavily and said their families should be embarrassed of them after the tariff decision.”

Honig responded by noting that Trump has the right to attend, but said the president may want to reconsider:

He’s a member of the public. He’s a party to this case, but let me tell you, he’s not gonna like what he sees playing out because his administration lawyers are making arguments that are vast stretches of law arrayed against his legal position, is the plain text of the Constitution, the 14th Amendment on birthright citizenship, 157 years of traditions and norms and congressional action, and the decisions of every lower court federal judge to hear this exact case. Four federal district court judges, three federal circuits have all ruled against the Trump administration. So if he does, in fact choose to attend Kaitlan, it will indeed be unprecedented. I think it’s gonna be hard to ignore the fact that he’s in the room. I do not think it will have any influence on the judges. And I think when he leaves that courthouse tomorrow, if he does go, he’s gonna be in a bad mood.

Watch above via CNN.

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