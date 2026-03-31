Trump Snaps at Reporter: ‘You’re a Fresh Person – We’ve Had a Lot of Problems With You’

President Donald Trump snapped at another reporter on Tuesday, telling her she is “a fresh person.”

Trump signed an executive order targeting mail-in voting, even though the president lacks authority over states’ elections. After the signing, the president took questions from reporters.

“Does Iran have to make a deal for the U.S. to end its operation? Iran?” the reporter asked, before trying to tack on another inquiry. “And have you spoken directly–”

“No, Iran doesn’t have to make a deal, no,” the president interrupted, contradicting his demand on Monday that Iran come to terms with the U.S. soon or the U.S. would bomb the country’s civilian infrastructure. “I’ve spoken to a lot of people. It’s a new regime. They are much more accessible. They are right. You know, they said, ‘We have a present for you, Mr. President, out of respect.'”

After Trump completed the sentence, the reporter interjected.

“Wait a minute,” the president snapped. “Do you want me to answer the question? You’re a fresh person. You know? We’ve had a lot of problems with you, haven’t we? Uh, no, they don’t. You asked me a question. No, they don’t have to make a deal with me. When we feel that they are for a long period of time, put into the Stone Ages [sic], and they won’t be able to come up with a nuclear weapon, then we’ll leave, whether we have a deal or not. It’s irrelevant.”

On Monday morning, Trump fired off a Truth Social post demanding Iran come to an agreement with the U.S. and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Hours later, Iran responded by bombing a Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

Trump has snapped at reporters – especially women – several times in recent months. Aboard Air Force One in November, the president told Bloomberg White House Correspondent Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, quiet, piggy.”

Watch above via CNN.

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