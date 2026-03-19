‘This Looks Like One of Your People,’ Trump Tells Japanese PM After Foreign Reporter Asks Him Question

President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a joint press conference on Thursday that a foreign reporter looked “like one of your people” after he asked a question.

“Mr. President, you just mentioned Japan–” asked a reporter with an accent during Trump’s joint White House press conference with the Japanese prime minister.

As the reporter was speaking, Trump then turned to Takaichi and interrupted, “This looks like one of your people right here. Is he good or bad? Is he a good reporter or bad?”

“He looks like a nice guy. Go ahead,” Trump added before allowing the reporter to continue his question.

Shortly after, the president responded to a question on why he didn’t inform allies about his plan to bomb Iran by bringing up the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

After a Japanese reporter asked, “Why didn’t you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, like Japan, about the war before attacking Iran?” the president responded, “We didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? Okay?”

“No, you believe in surprise I think much more so than us,” Trump continued. “And we had to surprise them, and we did.”

The Japanese prime minister sat in awkward silence as Trump made his remarks.

Just a few days ago, on Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also sat in awkward silence as Trump mistakenly referred to female Irish President Catherine Connolly as a man – seemingly oblivious to who the president of Ireland even was.

Watch above via Fox News.

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