BREAKING: Trump Sues IRS for $10 Billion 

President Donald Trump is suing the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department, and is seeking $10 billion in damages.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization sued the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department in federal court in Miami on Thursday, following the leak of their tax returns by a former IRS employee in 2019 and 2020.

Trump Jr. and Eric Trump run the Trump Organization.

“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to the New York Times, ProPublica and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

The leaks came from Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor who worked for Booz Allen. He pleaded guilty to unauthorized disclosures of tax returns and was sentenced in 2024 to the maximum of five years.

In October, The New York Times reported that Trump is seeking $230 million from the Department of Justice over the FBI’s investigation into potential ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, as well as the bureau’s execution of a warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022. In that instance, Trump did not sue the DOJ, but filed two complaints via an administrative claims process in which members of the president’s administration will determine whether to pay the amount the president is seeking.

