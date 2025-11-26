Trump Administration Reportedly Approved National Guard Shooting Suspect’s Asylum Application: CNN

The suspect in the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday reportedly had his asylum application approved by the Trump administration earlier this year, according to CNN.

“What we know is that he comes here from Afghanistan. Now, this is a guy who’s been living in Washington state, not Washington, D.C. On the other end of the country,” reported CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst, John Miller:

He comes here from Afghanistan in the Summer of 2021. Remember what that was like? Refugees fleeing Afghanistan, people had to be recommended by U.S. people on one end, vetted on this end by government background checks as far as they could do in Afghanistan, have sponsors and so on. He settled in Washington, he applies for asylum in December of 2024. Now, he goes through another vetting process involving that, and he’s approved for asylum in April of this year under the Trump administration. He comes in under the Biden administration, these checks are being done.

Miller concluded, “In this case, that’s all we know about this individual, but it appears that he must have done work either for or with the United States in Afghanistan to become part of the Allies Welcome program and be brought here. That still doesn’t get us closer to motive.”

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal was named as the suspect in the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Lakanwal was brought to the United States in 2021 under then-President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program.

Watch above via CNN.