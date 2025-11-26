‘Good Riddance Monkey’: Nick Fuentes Turns On Marjorie Taylor Greene For ‘Acting Like a Typical Feminist B*tch’

Controversial Christian nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes turned on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for “acting like a typical feminist b*tch” on Wednesday, just days after he publicly supported the congresswoman

After political commentator Mike Cernovich urged Greene to serve out her full term in Congress instead of resigning on Wednesday, the congresswoman lashed out at Cernovich in several social media posts.

“Typical of Republican men telling a woman to ‘shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.’ F*ck you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate,” Greene ranted. “I have been trying tell all you ‘men’ that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been ransacked, the windows and doors are broken and busted, and the greedy rich bastards have twisted your minds into a sick state.”

She added, “Get off your ass and fix your own damn food and clean up the kitchen when you’re done.”

Greene’s outburst was criticized by many of her own supporters, who questioned why the congresswoman was lashing out at Cernovich so aggressively for urging her to finish her term.

The outburst also resulted in Fuentes turning on Greene just days after he expressed support amid her ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

“This is pathetic,” reacted Fuentes. “So first you sold out to Kevin McCarthy, then you quit because you couldn’t handle the pressure, and now you’re acting like a typical feminist b*tch.”

He concluded, “What a disgrace. Good riddance monkey.”

Just days before, Fuentes defended Greene – who spoke at one of Fuentes’ conferences in 2022 – after she announced her resignation from Congress in the wake of President Trump’s repeated attacks against her.

“Marjorie Greene was forced out of Congress by Donald Trump for criticizing Israel and voting to release the Epstein Files. In other words, Trump destroyed his biggest loyalist for putting America First,” he wrote. “This is why I didn’t vote. MAGA is dead.”