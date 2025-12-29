Trump Assures Public the New White House Ballroom Will Have a ‘Drone-Free Roof’

President Donald Trump informed the public that the massive new ballroom he is constructing will be impervious to drone attacks.

Since his inauguration in January, Trump has personally overseen the remodeling of several government buildings. He paved over the Rose Garden, demolished the East Wing of the White House to make way for a gigantic ballroom, added his name to the Kennedy Center, and created a “Presidential Walk of Fame” in the White House, among other redesigns.

The president is in the process of building a ballroom where the East Wing stood. This month, he fired the previous ballroom architect, who warned that a 90,000-square-foot ballroom would dwarf the 55,000-square-foot White House.

On Monday, Trump made a joint press appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the president at Mar-a-Lago. Trump reiterated his threat to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May. While scolding Powell for alleged cost overruns in the remodeling of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters, Trump boasted of his grand plans for the ballroom, which he said will host inaugurations while also being “drone-free”:

He’s spending more money than any building has ever spent per square foot on the renovation of. As an example, I’m doing a magnificent, big, beautiful ballroom that the country has wanted, the White House has wanted for 150 years. It’s a massive job, and it’s a tiny fraction of that number. And we’re under budget and ahead of schedule. Now, it’s bigger than I told you. It’s, you know, after realizing we’re gonna do the inauguration in that building. It’s got all bulletproof glass, it’s got all drone, they call it drone-free roof, so drone’s won’t touch it. It’s a big, it’s a big, beautiful, safe building.

Watch above via CNN.