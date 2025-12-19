Trump Brags About Suing the Government and Declares, ‘I Hereby Give Myself $1 Billion’

Speaking at a rally on Friday night, President Donald Trump bragged about his demand that the U.S. government give him a huge payout, and said he would be the ultimate arbiter of whether he will receive the money.

In October, The New York Times reported that Trump was demanding that the Department of Justice pay him $230 million as compensation for the two federal investigations into his activities. Trump submitted claims through an administrative process that is often a prelude to a lawsuit. The complaints, which were filed in 2023 and 2024, cite the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022, and the bureau’s investigation into possible ties between the president’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

Speaking in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Trump suddenly spoke of a $1 billion sum that he claimed he would give to charity were he to receive it.

“We have all the evidence,” Trump claimed. “And we have to do something about it. We have to do something about it. It’s illegal and disgusting. You know, I brought a lawsuit, and I’m winning the lawsuit. There’s only one problem. I’m the one who has to settle it. In other words, I am suing, and I’m the one that’s supposed to settle it.”

He added:

There’s never been a case like this. Donald Trump sues the United States of America. Donald Trump becomes president. And now Donald Trump has to settle the suit. I hereby give myself $1 billion. Actually, maybe I shouldn’t give it to charity. Maybe I should keep the money. No? A lot of people say do it. I don’t wanna do it. But whatever happens, it’s all going to good charities. Is that ok? All going to good charities. But isn’t that a strange position to be in? I’ve gotta make, I’ve gotta make a deal. I negotiate with myself.

Watch above via C-SPAN.