Bannon Joins Shapiro Pile-On at TPUSA Event: ‘Ben, I’ve Known You a Long Time…’

Steve Bannon joined the ongoing dogpile on Ben Shapiro at Turning Point USA’s AmFest on Friday night.

Shapiro spoke at the event on Thursday, where he ripped Candace Owens for peddling conspiracy theories about TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September. Owens, who used to work for Shapiro at The Daily Wire, has baselessly suggested that Kirk was killed as part of a conspiracy involving Israeli government officials. Shapiro and Owens have been feuding in what is part of a broader fight for the future of MAGA.

“The people who refuse to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks, and some of them are speaking here, are guilty of cowardice. Yes, cowardice,” said Shapiro on Thursday, while also criticizing Megyn Kelly. “The fact that they have said nothing while Candace has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years is just as cowardly.”

Subsequently, Tucker Carlson hit back at Shapiro in a speech moments later. On Friday, it was Kelly who swiped at Shapiro. For good measure, Owens said, “F*** you, Ben Shapiro” on her podcast. Hours later, Bannon, the former adviser to Trump and head of Breitbart, where Shapiro previously worked, took a turn:

Now, Benji Shapiro sat up here last night, and he was all, you know, “It’s all about the truth.” Ben, I’ve known you a long time, brother. You can’t handle the truth. Let’s face it, Ben Shapiro is the farthest thing from MAGA. Let’s be blunt. He is a hardcore never-Trumper. He’s a hardcore never-Trumper. In the spring of ’16, he tried to upend Breitbart. He walked off the job, made a big deal about some incident in Mar-a-Lago with Corey Lewandowski. He tried to turn it to Ted Cruz from Donald Trump because he hated Donald Trump. In the general election, he barely supported Donald Trump. The first sign of– when President Trump gets sent back to Mar-a-Lago, the very first individual that jumped on the Ron DeSantis train, the Israel First train, was Ben Shapiro. And those are the darkest days we had. In ’21 and ’22, you guys were there. He’s consistently been against Trump, and now the President Trump doesn’t back the Greater Israel Project. What is Greater Israel? It’s not about Israel itself. It’s about an expansionist Israel, an imperial Israel that Netanyahu and that crowd have thought up. And the Israel First crowd is Ben Shapiro, Tel Aviv Mark Levin, and many others that want to put that ahead of America’s interests!

Bannon has also feuded with the aforementioned Levin, a Fox News host who this week praised Trump and referred to him as “the first Jewish president” because of his support for Israel. In October, Levin called Bannon, “Third Reich Bannon.”

Watch above via Turning Point USA AmFest