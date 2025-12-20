Included in the latest Epstein Files release is confirmation of an FBI complaint filed all the way back in 1996 that was ignored for years, something that had the person filing it feeling plenty emotional and vindicated.

The Department of Justice released thousands of documents related to late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein this week, and there is still more to come (something that has irked lawmakers who passed the bill to secure their full release within 30 days). Contained in these latest pages is an FBI complaint filed by Epstein victim and former employee Maria Farmer.

The complaint, which redacts all names except for Epstein, is for “child pornography,” and Farmer described Epstein having pictures taken of children next to pools. The complaint was filed on September 3, 1996, but Farmer didn’t hear back for years.

When The New York Times contacted her about the FBI complaint being included in the files, she “broke down in tears.”

“I’ve waited 30 years,” she said. “I can’t believe it. They can’t call me a liar anymore.”

The White House previously disputed a story Farmer gave about meeting President Donald Trump while working for Epstein. Trump and Epstein are former friends.

According to the complaint, Epstein asked Farmer, who worked for him, to take pictures of young girls at swimming pools. Farmer also described having photos for her “personal art work” of her underage sisters, some nude, that Epstein “stole.” He allegedly threatened to burn her house down if she told others about the photos. Farmer said she “urged” investigators to look into Epstein and his connection to some of the richest and most influential men in the country.

Months ago, Annie Farmer reminded us how her sister Maria filed a complaint with the FBI in 1996 — and never heard back. She argued more girls were harmed "that didn't need to be" because of FBI inaction. Farmer had told the FBI that Epstein, who assaulted Maria, a figurative… pic.twitter.com/lau3hrcz5r — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 20, 2025

Farmer eventually was contacted by authorities approximately a decade after her complaint when Epstein was being investigated in Florida for sex crimes. He would eventually take a plea deal and register as a sex offender. He died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges.

Both Maria Farmer and her sister, Annie Farmer, have accused Epstein of sexual assault. Annie Farmer had a similar tearful reaction to the original FBI complaint being released. She was 16 when she alleged she was assaulted by Epstein.

She told CNN’s Jake Tapper:

I have to say, it has been an emotional day and a way that I was not expecting. You know, my sister, Maria Farmer, reported Epstein and his crimes in 1996. We’ve been saying that over and over again. And part of what was released today was an official FBI form. And I think it was an FD71 dated September 3rd, 1996 with my sister’s, some of my sister’s report. It was labeled under child pornography, and it described Epstein stealing photos of myself at the age of 16, of my younger sister, who was 12 at the time. And just to see it in writing and to know that they had this document this entire time…and how many people were harmed after that date? It just, you know, we’ve been saying it over and over, but to see it in black and white that way has been very emotional.

Watch above via CNN.