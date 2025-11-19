Epstein Survivor Falls Silent for 5 Full Seconds When Jen Psaki Asks Her About Trump

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Sharlene Rochard fell silent for a full five seconds before cautiously begging off a question from MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki about President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Rochard spoke out publicly for the first time, sharing her story with Psaki along with family members of the late Virginia Giuffre.

But Rochard was very careful in some of her responses, including when Psaki asked if Trump “was aware” of what was going on at Mar-a-lago with Epstein and the girls. After a very lengthy pause, she told Psaki she was unable to answer:

PSAKI: Did you travel to Mar-a-Lago?

ROCHARD: Yes, I did.

PSAKI: And how did you arrive at Mar-a-Lago? How did you end up going to Mar-a-Lago? Was he — did he send you there? Were you told to go there? How did that happen?

ROCHARD: There were a lot of model parties at the Mar-a-Lago. Different people would set them up, different magazines, and the limo would come, and you’d jump in the limo and you’d go.

PSAKI: And Jeffrey Epstein or someone who worked for him would tell you to go there?

ROCHARD: No, it was just a place where something was held, the party was held, and people would go to different events.

PSAKI: This is about so much more than one person, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell or Donald Trump. But because Donald Trump is a person who, of course, owns Mar-a-Lago,, I just have to ask if you think he was aware of that arrangement.

ROCHARD: (LONG PAUSE) Um… I don’t know if he was aware–. Actually, I can’t answer that. I’m sorry.

PSAKI: And you were in your teens. You were in your teens. And I think this is important for people to understand that people were in their teens and were young, and you were a — you were a young model and you were — you were handled by a predator. Let me ask you something else, because, again, it’s much bigger than a couple of people. Were you trafficked to other people?

ROCHARD: What do I — can I —

A. ROBERTS: You can say yes, but you don’t have to name names.

PSAKI: You only share what you want to share. You don’t have to be sorry for anything. And I’m asking you this because I think it’s important to understand, as people do understand about Virginia’s story, that it’s not about just one person or two people. It’s much bigger than that. You can share whatever you want to share.

ROCHARD: Terrible things had happened to me within my time with — dealing with Jeffrey Epstein. I had encounters with people that I would rather not have —

PSAKI: I understand we’ve talked about this before, why you don’t want to share names, and I think people like Sky and Virginia have educated all of us on the fear a lot of survivors have about litigation, about threats, about what can happen to your family.