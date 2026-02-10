Trump Honcho Asked If Jeffrey Epstein Went After His Nanny During Epstein Island Trip at Bombshell Hearing

Trump Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick got some uncomfortable grilling at a hearing over whether Jeffrey Epstein went after his children’s nanny during a visit to Epstein’s private island in 2012.

The fallout has continued since the Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of Epstein documents a little over a week ago, including for Lutnick. The files appear to contradict previous statements that he shunned Epstein after a creepy 2005 encounter when they were neighbors.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations held a hearing on Tuesday, during which Secretary Lutnick was repeatedly grilled about Epstein.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) accused Lutnick of “misleading the public in one exchange. He went on to ask Lutnick — who admitted visiting the island with his wife, his children, and their nannies — about Epstein’s interest in one of the nannies.

Later in the hearing, Van Hollen drilled down on the issue again, but Lutnick professed ignorance in both instances:

SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): There’s also a reference to the fact that Epstein had expressed an interest in meeting your nanny. Do you know whether Jeffrey Epstein ever met with your nannies? SECRETARY OF COMMERCE HOWARD LUTNICK: No, I saw that. I had no idea what that was about. Had nothing to do with me as far as I know. SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): Would you, Mr. Secretary, be willing to ensure that the file is complete to share with this committee and the Congress your own records, any records you have that relate to Jeffrey Epstein? SECRETARY OF COMMERCE HOWARD LUTNICK: I will surely talk about that. I hadn’t thought about that, I have nothing to hide. … SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): There are just a couple of questions I have before we close. One is just a follow-up on one of your responses with respect to the Epstein file, specifically the visit you and your family took to Epstein’s private island in 2012, and I think you said you went on his yacht, is that right? Or boat? No. SECRETARY OF COMMERCE HOWARD LUTNICK: No. I didn’t say that. SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): At that time, I think you mentioned that you’re accompanied by your wife and kids and nannies. My question is, do you know whether the nanny that you had on that trip was the same nanny that Jeffrey Epstein expressed interest in meeting? SECRETARY OF COMMERCE HOWARD LUTNICK: No, I have no idea abou that… (GESTURES) Whole thing. I mean, I don’t recall it having anything to do with me, and I don’t know that. SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): It’s just, you know, this guy was a convicted sex offender and obviously not a great place for kids and nannies. Was Ghislaine Maxwell on the island at that time? SECRETARY OF COMMERCE HOWARD LUTNICK: No.

Watch above via the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

