Trump Grunts Awkwardly During Impression of Female Weightlifter – And It Cannot Be Un-heard

Former President Donald Trump impersonated a weightlifter and grunted awkwardly during a campaign rally on Thursday. Unfortunately, the sound cannot be unheard.

Speaking in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump addressed enthusiastic attendees and played some of his hits. He began his remarks by revealing a familiar “new nickname” for President Joe Biden.

“I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton and her moniker,” Trump said, stating he will “use the name for Joe Biden” now.

Later in the speech, Trump pledged to keep transgender women out of women’s sports if he is elected in 2024.

In relaying a story about a transgender weightlifter, Trump imitated a cisgender woman in a weightlifting competition trying to set a world record.

“She got over the barbell,” he said. “They put like a little tiny ounce on one side, an ounce on the other. This thing was– if you beat it by an ounce, you have the world record. And she got up there. Should I do it?”

The crowd hooted and hollered.

“I’m gonna do it!” he exclaimed.

Trump lowered his hands and brought them up like a weightlifter.

“Arghhhh!” he grunted. “She couldn’t do it.”

The former president has previously said he would seek to ban transgender women from women’s sports.

“Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males,” Trump said last year. “It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which worked for so long and so hard to get to where they are.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

