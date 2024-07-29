Trump Tries to Clean Up JD Vance’s ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment: ‘He Likes Family’

Former President Donald Trump attempted to clean up JD Vance‘s controversial remarks about “childless cat ladies” on Monday, insisting his running mate just really “loves family.”

“A lot of predictable backbiting and media pig piles on your vice presidential choice JD Vance,” said Fox News host Laura Ingraham during an interview with Trump on The Ingraham Angle. “They’re stereotyping him as some, you know, out of control, you know, knee-jerk, you know, conservative, you know, et cetera, et cetera.”

She then questioned, “How do you expect to use him in this campaign and what can you say to our viewers tonight to reassure them that this was an excellent pick?”

Trump replied:

Well, first of all, he has got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people. People that like families. I mean, you know, he made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t members of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have– He’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that.

He continued, “It’s so crazy. I know so many people, they never met the right person. Male or female, they just never met the right person. They’re unbelievable, they are every bit as good as anybody else that has the most beautiful family.”

“So what do you say to women out there watching who might not have kids?” asked Ingraham, to which Trump responded:

I think they understand it. No, I think they understand it. The Democrats are good at spinning things differently from what– All he said was he does like– I mean, for him, he likes family. I think a lot of people like family and sometimes it doesn’t work out, and you know why? You don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person, but you’re just as good, in many cases a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation.

Trump protested, “But they took it and they spun it differently.”

Vance received backlash this month after comments he made in 2021 about “childless cat ladies” went viral on social media.

The Republican vice presidential nominee was criticized by Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldberg, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg before he came out and accused his critics of deliberately distorting the remarks.

