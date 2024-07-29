‘Shame on You!’: Republican Castigates Bakari Sellers for Objecting to Slip-Up When Pronouncing ‘Kamala’

CNN senior political commentator David Urban castigated CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers on Monday after Sellers objected to his pronunciation of Vice President Kamala Harris’ name.

During a conversation about Harris’ presidential campaign on Anderson Cooper 360, Urban – a former Trump adviser – said, “Let’s focus on Kamala Harris’ record. She ran for president before and ran miserably. Ran miserably. Her own campaign staff said, ‘We quit, this is the worst run campaign ever.'”

He continued:

The editor of the Sacramento Bee, who worked for Kamala Harris previously, said, “If you can’t run a campaign, how do you expect to run the country?” When you look at her words, we don’t have to guess what she’s gonna run on, we can just look at her own words, and her positions are incredibly extreme. I agree with Bakari. Listen, I don’t want to attack Kamala Harris as an individual–

Sellers then interrupted, “That’s not her name! That’s not her name. Stop, stop, stop, stop. Stop.”

“Kamala. How am I pronouncing it?” asked Urban.

Sellers replied, “That’s my point exactly. The fact is, the fact is her name is Kamala.”

As Sellers continued to chastise his colleague, Urban snapped, “Shame on you, Bakari! Because you know me better than that, so, shame on you. I’m saying let’s talk about her record.”

CNN host Anderson Cooper then stepped in, “Bakari, I do want to go to you because you’re pointing out the mispronouncing the name, which maybe was a slip from David, but is something that Trump and everybody, many do.”

“We’re gonna text after this. I absolutely love David Urban, so that’s neither here nor there, but my point is simply this,” concluded Sellers. “There are women in this country who have different names, who get mispronounced often, and all I’m trying to do is level set and have a level of respect for Kamala Harris, the same level of respect that you and I have for each other, David, and that’s my only point.”

