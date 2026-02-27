‘Is He Solar Powered?’ Trump Cabinet Member’s Intro on Fox News Becomes Viral Hit

During a Friday appearance on America Reports, Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared to bask in the sunlight with his eyes closed as he was introduced — quickly going viral on social media, where one reporter quipped, “Is he solar powered?”

“Let’s bring in the Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright,” said Fox’s John Roberts, as the screen split to show Wright staring up at the sky with his eyes closed and mouth agape.

Fox’s Sandra Smith looked amused by Wright’s positioning, cracking a smile and seemingly glancing off-camera at production members.

A voice can then be heard in the background, seemingly alerting Wright to the fact that he was on-camera. He then went on to discuss President Donald Trump’s trip to Corpus Christi, Texas, emphasizing that on the ground, there’s “a lot of enthusiasm” for the president’s arrival.

As the interview continued, loud music could be heard from Wright’s side of the broadcast over in Corpus Christi, as he touted the president’s plan for “lower costs, higher wages.”

The moment quickly gained traction online, with The Hill’s Emily Brooks writing on X, “Is he solar powered?”

Is he solar powered? — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) February 27, 2026

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) shared his own edited version of the clip, showing Wright being captured by a beam of light and disappearing as he stares up at the sky, writing on X, “Where did he go?”

Rolling Stone’s Peter Wade chimed in, writing, “Does he think he’s being raptured?”

does he think he’s being raptured? https://t.co/uF7nHDVWmH — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) February 27, 2026

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar was confused, questioning, “What the hell was Chris Wright doing here?”

what the hell was Chris Wright doing here? pic.twitter.com/CORTLEpdDw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2026

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski dubbed Wright “The Secretary of No Energy.”

The Secretary of No Energy. https://t.co/ZSnQpLUXhr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 27, 2026

Another user wrote, “Did you try unplugging the Secretary of Energy and plugging him in again?”

Did you try unplugging the Secretary of Energy and plugging him in again? https://t.co/gufg2n2t2D — 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 GAZETTE🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@FrancisWegner) February 27, 2026

Another added, “He’s waiting for the Enterprise to beam him up.”

He’s waiting for the Enterprise to beam him up. https://t.co/XmR1sk8myG — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) February 27, 2026

Lastly, news aggregation account @patriottakes observed, “For someone so against solar energy, he seems to really like the Sun.”

For someone so against solar energy he seems to really like the Sun https://t.co/0UEX9f0QDf pic.twitter.com/QzfGczGLC9 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 27, 2026

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

