Marjorie Taylor Greene Bluntly Declares MAGA ‘Was All a Lie’ in Scalding Take on Trump’s GOP

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went absolutely nuts on President Donald Trump in a new interview, branding his Make America Great Again movement a “big lie” and accusing the president of ignoring U.S. citizens so that he can focus on waging “war on behalf of Israel.”

The ex-lawmaker shared her eyebrow-raising thoughts in an interview with political commentator Kim Iversen on YouTube on Thursday.

“MAGA is — I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said.

She said Trump has completely turned on his base and is more worried about serving the “big big donors” who send money to his PACs and have pitched in for his new ballroom.

“Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons,” Greene said. “And it’s the foreign countries that are running the show here. It’s the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That’s really what MAGA is.”

Greene then accused the president of caring more about Iran than what’s going on in the USA.

“I’m sorry, we’ve got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?” she said.

Greene then moved to bashing Israel, which she said Trump is fixated on. She accused him of overlooking “murdered” Gazans so that he can eventually build a new Trump hotel.

“We’re seeing war on behalf of Israel,” Greene fumed. “We’re seeing the people in Gaza — innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered, so that they can build some new real estate development and money can pour in and everyone can get rich there in New Gaza.”

Her comments come a few weeks after Greene resigned from Congress. She announced she was leaving public office last fall amid her feud with Trump, which largely stemmed from her accusing the president of not moving fast enough to release files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump in return gave her the nickname Marjorie “Traitor” Greene and said his former ally had “some sort of act going on.”

Watch via The Kim Iversen Show.

