WATCH: Trump’s NATO Ambassador Tap Dances Around Question About Whether Putin’s House Was Actually Attacked

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker danced around Fox Business host Ashley Webster’s question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims that Ukraine had attacked one of his residences.

On Monday, Putin claimed that Ukraine had targeted his residence in the Novgorod region of Russia with drones — a claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vehemently denied.

“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war,” wrote Zelensky on his social media accounts. “Typical Russian lies.”

Numerous other journalists and Ukrainian officials pointed out the lack of evidence to support Russia’s claims.

Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged “attack on Putin’s residence.” And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened. We were disappointed and concerned to see the statements by Emirati,… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) December 30, 2025

The allegations of there being a 91-drone attack on Putin's residence at Valdai are, quite simply, absurd: 1. The Russian MoD initially reported 89 drones for ALL Russian regions (only 18 in Novgorod, where Valdai is).

2. Residents did not report air defense activity.

3. There… https://t.co/A4PsmvkTqa — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) December 30, 2025

MORE: The circumstances of this alleged strike targeting Putin’s residence in Novgorod do not conform to the pattern of observed evidence when Ukrainian forces conduct strikes into Russia, and the Kremlin has offered no evidence to support its claim that Ukrainian forces targeted… https://t.co/srrRxpDwur pic.twitter.com/eFkmSYG8iL — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) December 30, 2025

Webster, guest hosting for Stu Varney, interviewed Whitaker Tuesday morning about the latest developments with the efforts to hold peace talks and asked the NATO ambassador about Putin’s claims that Ukraine had attacked his home, playing a clip of President Donald Trump speaking about it.

“So, Ukraine denying this attack ever happened,” said Webster. “What do we know, ambassador?”

Whitaker’s reply did not go as far Trump’s stance essentially believing Putin but danced around actually denying it or pointing out the complete lack of evidence Russia had proffered:

Well, I know that there are reports from the Russian side that this alleged attack at one of the presidential palaces by a drone or drones — it is unclear whether it actually happened. You know, Ukraine is receiving drones and missiles every single night into their capital city, and, you know, all they can do is fight back. And, you know, it is — seems to me a little indelicate to be this close at a peace deal, Ukraine really wanting to get a peace deal done and then to do something that would be viewed as reckless or not helpful. So, we’re going to get to the bottom of the intelligence, and for me, the most important thing is what the — the most important thing is what the United States and our allies’ intelligence services say about whether or not this attack actually happened.

