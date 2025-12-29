‘Typical Russian Lies’: Zelensky Trashes Putin’s Claim That Ukraine Launched a Drone Attack On His House



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Vladimir Putin for trying to “undermine” Sunday’s peace talks with President Donald Trump.

Putin claimed Monday that Ukraine had staged an overnight drone attack against one of his official residences in the Novgorod region of Russia.

Zelensky posted to social media, vehemently denying Russia’s claim. It read in part:

“Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team. We keep working together to bring peace closer,” Zelensky wrote.

“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies.”

Also, Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that President Trump concluded a “positive call” with Putin “concerning Ukraine.”

Reuters reported that during the call, Putin told Trump about the alleged attack that he claimed involved 91 drones. Putin added that Russia was now reviewing its position on the peace negotiations. Trump hasn’t yet commented on the phone call, but a Kremlin spokesperson told Reuters that “Trump had been shocked when Putin told him that Ukraine had attacked a presidential residence in Novgorod.”

Zelensky met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, FL, on Sunday to discuss ending the four-year-old war with Russia. Trump claimed afterward that they were “very close” to a peace deal.

Trump also claimed that Russia would help with reconstruction after peace is finally achieved.

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump told reporters. “It sounds a little strange but I was explaining to the president, President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding. Including supplying energy, electricity, and other things at very low prices.”

The day before the Mar-a-Lago meet-up, Russia pummeled Ukraine’s capital Kiev, injuring at least 11 and leaving nearly a third of the capital without heat, according to Kyiv’s mayor.

Zelensky told Fox News’s Bret Baier in an interview to air Monday night that he doesn’t believe Putin really wants peace: