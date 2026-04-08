CNN Anchor Shoots Scott Jennings Down on Trump and War: ‘How Many Times Do We Need to Pull the Receipts?’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip shot down conservative analyst Scott Jennings in a brawl over President Donald Trump’s war rhetoric by dropping a reference to “pulling the receipts” on him.

Trump’s war with Iran has gotten stiff pushback from a cadre of pro-MAGA figures, most recently from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even Alex Jones. The president’s campaign promises have been a particular sore spot.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip hosted a panel that included Jennings, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Tara Setmayer, Chris Madel, Bobby Ghosh, and Tara Palmeri.

When Jennings tried to argue that Trump hadn’t betrayed his base, Phillip hit back by invoking the aforementioned receipts:

PHILLIP: In response, Trump called Carlson a low-I.Q. person, and Trump claimed that Carlson calls him all the time, but Trump refuses to answer, adding, quote, “I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”

But Carlson is not the only one who’s souring on this war.

Matt Walsh says that Trump’s second term has spent too much time on foreign adventures and that it’s time to turn the attention back home.

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Trump’s post evil and madness and said that it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment. Alex Jones apparently agrees.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX JONES, RADIO HOST, “THE ALEX JONES SHOW”: How do we 25th Amendment his ass?

ROBERT BARNES, ATTORNEY: The problem is to get the 25th Amendment, it’s harder than impeachment. You have to get two thirds of the House and two thirds of the Senate.

JONES: So what do we do?

BARNES: Tackle Trump and pretend, let him pretend he’s president and publicly report that he’s going through a health issue and may take over.

JONES: If I was the Democrats, I’d stop poking Trump and messing with him. That only makes it worse.

Like, you guys need to watch out. This isn’t a guy acting like he’s crazy. This is real.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: Now, by no means am I suggesting that any of these people are authorities on much. But these are Trump’s people. These are the people that Trump used to get elected the first time and the second time.

And so the turnaround here is really stark, Scott.

JENNINGS: Well, look, they’re isolationists and he’s not. He never has been. There’s been a lot of people in that wing of our politics that wanted to ascribe or attach their views to him.

He just never has been, he wasn’t in his first term. He hasn’t been in his second term. He’s been a hawk on Iran his entire adult life.

And I see some of these people now saying, gee whiz, we had no idea Donald Trump hated Iran and thought they shouldn’t have a nuclear weapon. I mean, take the car key out of your ear for goodness sakes.

PALMERI: I don’t know, Scott.

JENNINGS: This has literally been his position since he was like 30 years old when the regime took over. So I don’t know what they’ve been listening to until now.

Other than this, they wanted always to try to get him to bend to their will. And what they don’t understand about Trump is that people bend to his. He’s the head of the party and he runs the country, not the podcast.

PALMERI: Except that he literally ran on the line, I will end all foreign wars and mocked Jeff Bush, by the way, for being related to George W. Bush and supporting the war.

PHILLIP: I’m glad that you’re saying that for a change. I don’t know how many times we need to pull the receipts of Trump arguing that Democrats would take us into war with Iran. Trump arguing that we’ve spent too much time on regime change in the Middle East.

They’re not saying this because they made it up out of thin air, they’re saying it because Trump ran on it.