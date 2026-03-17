‘Will Live on Forever!’ MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Swoons Over Far-Right Trump Objector Joe Kent

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace swooned over Joe Kent, the far-right former director of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned his post on Tuesday, gushing over his letter blaming Israel for the Trump administration’s ongoing operation in Iran during Tuesday’s edition of Deadline: White House.

Kent, who faced significant scrutiny during his confirmation process over his affinity for conspiracy theories and affiliations with Jew haters, bashed Israel in his letter.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” wrote Kent. “Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again.”

Wallace was more than a little impressed.

“Mr. Kent writing this sort of sentence that’ll… that’ll live on forever in the history of this chapter is written, and the chapter on the war in Iran is written. I believe the sentence will be there,” she marveled. “Quote, ‘I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

“So writes the first senior national security official to depart Donald Trump’s isolationist political coalition in the aftermath of the Iran war being launched,” concluded Wallace.

For his part, Trump called Kent “very weak on security” on Tuesday before declaring, “It’s a good thing that he’s out.”

In a joint statement last February, Democratic leaders on the House Homeland Security Committee bashed Kent.

“Someone who has employed a Proud Boy, affiliated with a far-right leader whose rallies led to violence in Portland, and given an interview to a Nazi sympathizer is unfit to lead the nation’s primary organization that processes terrorism and counterterrorism intelligence,” argued Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

“During his two failed campaigns for Congress, we learned that Kent has ties to white nationalists, has called to defund the FBI and ATF, supported January 6th rioters who attacked police officers, sought political support from a Holocaust denier, dog whistles to the racist far-right, and spreads conspiracy theories that undermine democracy,” submitted Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI).

Watch above via MS NOW.

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