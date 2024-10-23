‘Word Salad City’: David Axelrod Gives Mixed Review of Kamala Harris Town Hall

Veteran Democratic Party strategist David Axelrod said Wednesday’s CNN town hall featuring Vice President Kamala Harris was a “mixed bag” for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris spoke to undecided voters in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, for an event moderated by Anderson Cooper. She answered questions about topics ranging from the economy to foreign policy.

The vice president also declared she believes her opponent, former President Donald Trump, is a “fascist.”

During CNN’s post-town hall coverage, Axelrod was asked by network anchor Erin Burnett to offer his opinion on how Harris performed. Axelrod concluded Harris has a habit of engaging in “word salad” when she does not know how to respond to a question.

“Look, I think it was a mixed night, okay?” he said. “I think she was very strong coming out of the gate. And she obviously came with a purpose.” Axelrod continued:

She was very strong, as she has been on abortion rights because she feels passionately about it. She can be clinical on some of these economic issues. She was great on the long-term care for the elderly, to help people. The thing that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question. Her habit is to kind of go to word salad city, and she did that on a couple of answers. One was on Israel. Anderson asked a direct question, “Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?” And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of it related to the question he was asking.

Axelrod said Harris missed several opportunities to separate herself from the Biden administration on issues that many voters are concerned about – including the Middle East and immigration.

“Sometimes you have to concede things and she didn’t concede much,” Axelrod concluded his analysis.

