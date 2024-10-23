Trump Falsely Claims Harris Called Him ‘Hitler’ During CNN Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump responded to a town hall with Vice President Kamala Harris by falsely stating she called him “Hitler.”

On Wednesday night, Harris took questions from CNN’s Anderson Cooper and from voters who are somehow still undecided.

Harris began the evening by noting what Ret. Generals John Kelly and Mark Milley – both of whom worked in the Trump administration – referred to their former boss as a fascist. In an article published in The Atlantic on Tuesday, Kelly confirmed that Trump asked him why he could not be more like “Hitler’s generals.” In audio released the same day, Kelly said Trump meets the definition of a fascist. Milley, meanwhile, has called Trump a “fascist to the core.” Also, a slew of other former military officers have publicly condemned Trump as unfit for office.

“He has openly admired dictators and said he would be a dictator on day one,” Harris told town hall attendees. “The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said he is a ‘fascist to the core.’ So, I think that when the American people reflect, especially those who are undecided, on who you should listen to – don’t take my word for it in fact, go online and listen to John Kelly’a voice – talking about what he thinks of Donald Trump two weeks before the election.”

“Let me ask you tonight,” Cooper said. “Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?”

“Yes, I do,” she replied. “And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.”

After the town hall concluded, Trump went on Truth Social, where he lied about what Harris said.

“Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly, especially after stealing the Race from Crooked Joe Biden, so now she is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind,” he wrote. “She is a Threat to Democracy, and not fit to be President of the United States — And her Polling so indicates!”

Trump has repeatedly referred to Harris and Democrats as “fascists” and also (somehow) “communists.”

Harris has portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy after he tried to overturn the 2020 election that he falsely claims was rigged against him. The former president has responded in kind by insisting that Harris is the threat.