‘You’re Lying!’ Byron Donalds Gets Scolded by Democratic Strategist on CNN

A CNN panel quickly became heated on Monday after Democratic strategist Keith Boykin accused Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) of lying about crime being on the rise under the Biden administration.

After playing a clip of former President Donald Trump saying “one rough hour” would be all it takes to put an end to the problem of shoplifting, CNN host Abby Phillip asked, “Is he suggesting that cops can do whatever they want for a day and that will actually solve the problem?”

“No, he’s not,” replied Donalds. “Even the clip you just played was five seconds out of, for Donald Trump, an hour speech. I think a lot of times people say, ‘Oh well, he said this.’ For five seconds? Yes, he says things that are unscripted. He goes off the cuff. He’s not serious, there’s no policy behind that.”

Donalds insisted, “Donald Trump said a comment for five seconds. That’s not setting policy, that’s revealing the angst of the American people.”

Boykin disagreed with the congressman, responding, “Donald Trump has a history of saying inflammatory things. It’s not just those five seconds, congressman, and you know that.”

He continued:

Even when I was working here at CNN, he was telling people how CNN is the enemy of the people. You know what? A guy named Cesar Sayoc sent pipe bombs to this building, or to the other building that CNN used to be in, and tried to kill people. Donald Trump says things that could get people hurt. When he talked about liberating Michigan, what happened? Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, they tried to kidnap her. There was a plot to try to kidnap her. Every time he says something, it’s just five seconds, inflammatory statements like that. What happened when we had January 6? It’s because Donald Trump opens his big mouth and wouldn’t shut up, and I wish at some point, congressman, you would at least have the courage to stand up to your dear leader and tell him when he’s doing wrong.

Donalds shot back, “Are we going to talk about the rhetoric directed at Donald Trump? Because we do realize he’s been tried to kill twice now,” as the two then began to shout over one another.

After Donalds claimed, “The reality in America is that crime is massively up,” Boykin shouted, “Crime is not massively up! That’s a lie! You’re lying! You’re lying!”

As Phillip tried to break up the ensuing shouting match, Boykin snapped, “Abby, why do you let this man lie on national television like this? That’s not right. You’re a liar, congressman.”

Phillip then turned to Boykin and snapped back, “If you would just let me talk, I will explain exactly what you want me to explain.”

Watch above via CNN.