‘Trump Took My Dad From Me’: Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Laments Father’s MAGA Turn

Rudy Giuliani’s daughter Caroline Giuliani endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and lamented her father’s relationship with former President Donald Trump in an article for Vanity Fair, Tuesday.

In the article titled, “Trump Took My Dad From Me. Please Don’t Let Him Take Our Country Too,” Giuliani wrote:

Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful, both on a personal level and because his demise feels linked to a dark force that threatens to once again consume America. Not to disregard individual accountability in the slightest, but it would be naive for us to ignore the fact that many of those closest to Trump have descended into catastrophic downward spirals. If we let Trump back into the driver’s seat this fall, our country will be no exception.

Giuliani lamented “the spread of Trump’s sinister shadow” over her father, writing, “I had no idea how much destruction my father would come to face due to his one-sided fealty to a con-man.”

She also compared the emotions she felt seeing her father fall to “unfathomable lows” to “the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one,” adding, “It dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too.”

Giuliani proceeded to endorse Harris for president, concluding, “Take it from me, Trump destroys everything he touches. I saw it happen to my family. Don’t let it happen to yours, or to our country. Kamala Harris will guide us into a brighter future, but only if we unite behind her. On November 5th, I’ll be voting for that future.”

Giuliani has previously spoken out against her father’s politics and criticized him for “spreading false gossip” about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden in 2020.

In 2021, Giuliani made headlines again after she wrote an article for Vanity Fair about her enthusiasm for threesomes, titled, “A Unicorn’s Tale: Three-Way Sex With Couples Has Made Me a Better Person.”