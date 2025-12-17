Trump Fails to Mention Venezuela Even Once After Tucker Carlson Said President Could Announce War in Address

Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that President Donald Trump would announce war against Venezuela during his presidential address fell flat on its face after Trump failed to mention the country even once.

Asked by Andrew Napolitano earlier on Wednesday whether Trump was “going to start a war with Venezuela?” Carlson replied:

Here’s what I know so far, which is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming and it’ll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9 o’clock by the president. Who knows, by the way, if that will actually happen. I don’t know, and I never want to overstate what I know, which is pretty limited in general, but a member of Congress told me that this morning.

Viewers were subsequently underwhelmed when they tuned in to Trump’s presidential address, only to hear the president fail to mention Venezuela at all.

U.S. President Donald Trump mentions Venezuela exactly zero times by name during his address (let alone declaring war). — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) December 18, 2025

No mention of Venezuela in President Trump’s address to the nation tonight. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 18, 2025

I don’t believe Trump mentioned Venezuela a single time during his speech — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

“Tucker told everyone that Trump was declaring war on Venezuela. So what happened?” questioned conservative commentator Dana Loesch, while Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) reacted, “Well at least @potus didn’t announce we are going to war in Venezuela, no clue what was the purpose of the speech.”

Tucker told everyone that Trump was declaring war on Venezuela. So what happened? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2025

Well at least @potus didn’t announce we are going to war in Venezuela, no clue what was the purpose of the speech. 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 18, 2025

Several theories emerged, with some social media users suggesting that the White House gave out false intelligence so the media would broadcast Trump’s speech.

“He pulled a war-in-Venezuela fake out to make the networks broadcast all his first-year wins in prime time, all in front of cozy Christmas decorations at the White House,” claimed Daily Wire host Michael Knowles. “Simply the best media manipulator ever to hold the office.”

He pulled a war-in-Venezuela fake out to make the networks broadcast all his first-year wins in prime time, all in front of cozy Christmas decorations at the White House. Simply the best media manipulator ever to hold the office. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 18, 2025

Human Events host Jack Posobiec made similar remarks during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s Real America’s Voice show War Room.

POSOBIEC: The White House ran a deliberate info op. Strategic leaks pushed Venezuela and war. As you said, Steve, some people got bad info, and they’re realizing now that they got bad info. pic.twitter.com/kF9a83rl7T — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) December 18, 2025

“I really appreciate the White House’s ability to run an information operation on so much of social media, putting all of this information out there,” said Posobiec:

You know, these sort of strategic leaks to make people think that this was going to be some kind of speech about Venezuela, to make them think there was going to be some sort of, you know, attack going on, it’s about to come down, when ultimately many of us who have close sources to the White House – I was at the White House earlier this afternoon – were told that it was going to be an end of year speech focusing on what the policies were that worked this year, announcing some new initiatives, and then a look ahead to next year, and that was always going to be and always meant to be the main thrust of the speech.

“And that’s exactly what it was,” he concluded. “But there has been clearly a disinformation operation, information operation run and […] they got some bad info. I think they’re realizing that they got bad info.”

Others theorized that Trump was actually going to make an announcement about Venezuela, before ultimately deciding against it at the last moment and opting for a replacement speech.

So Trump must have decided against whatever insanity he was planning on announcing? That the only explanation? — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) December 18, 2025

