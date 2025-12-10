Trump Jokes About Dying In a Plane Crash During Rough Ride on Air Force One

President Donald Trump joked with reporters about the possibility of not seeing them again during a “rough flight” aboard Air Force One en route to Pennsylvania Tuesday.

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue. After a raft of new polls showed Trump getting clobbered on the economy, he decided to take to the road to spread his message.

The president’s first stop was beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night, but first he had to survive what he described as a “rough” ride when he came into the press cabin to answer questions for several minutes.

First, Trump was hit in the back with the bathroom door as someone tried to emerge during the gaggle — the culprit turned out to be White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump wrapped up with a question about taxes on gambling winnings, then warned everyone to get back to their seats:

REPORTER: Mr. President, I was with you in Vegas when you had no tax on tips to help the hospitality industry. Would you ever consider no tax on gambling winnings? Considering that might be another stage to save American taxes? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Been asked that question a long time. No tax on gambling winnings. I don’t know. We have no tax on tips, we have no tax on social security, or we have no tax on overtime. No tax on gambling winnings? I don’t know about that. I’m gonna have to think about that. I think it’s better to go up and maybe take our seats. This is a pretty rough flight! Bye everybody! REPORTER: Come chat on the way back! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But I hope to see you again! I better get out of here.

Watch above via The White House.