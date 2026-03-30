‘Why Are We So Scared of Trans People?’ Fox News Talent BRAWLS Over Olympic Ruling

An old fashioned cable news brawl broke out on Fox News on Monday over whether trans athletes should compete in women’s sports. The conversation was spurred by the Olympics announcing last week that it was banning trans women from competing against women, starting in 2028.

Things got feisty on the Outnumbered panel after Fox News contributor Marie Harf argued the decision was “solving a problem that I actually don’t think is a big problem on the Olympic stage.” She then said President Donald Trump had been using the trans issue to “prey on people’s fears.”

Harf found herself in a 4-against-1 battle from that point forward, with co-host Kayleigh McEnany saying this was an 80-20 issue in America.

“Remain on the 20% side, see how that works out for you,” McEnany told her.

“Wait, why are we so scared of trans people?” Harf shot back, as the panel started talking over one another.

“Do you want a biological man wrestling a woman?” McEnany asked Harf. “Do you want a biological man spiking a volleyball at a woman?”

“Honestly, I don’t care,” Harf said. “I genuinely don’t care.”

That led to a few stunned “Wows” from the panel, which also included co-host Emily Compagno.

The argument kept going from there, with Harf arguing no one should be worked up by trans women competing against women because “there are co-ed sports being played at the elementary school level across this country.”

“So you think men and women are the same? You don’t believe in science?” co-host Harris Faulkner asked her.

“Well, those two questions are different,” Harf said.

“No, actually they are not,” Faulkner responded.

“Of course I believe in science — my party is the one that believes in science when it comes to Covid and vaccines,” Harf said.

“But not biological sex,” guest and Veterans on Duty Chairman Jeremy Hunt fired off. “That’s the problem.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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