21 More American Citizens, 11 Lawful Permanent Residents Have Gotten Out of Afghanistan, White House Says

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

A few more Americans and U.S. lawful permanent residents have gotten out of Afghanistan, the White House said on Friday.

National Security council spokesperson Emily Horne announced in a statement the U.S. ” facilitated the additional departures of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents both on a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Kabul and via overland passage to a neighboring country.”

“The Qatar Airways flight held 19 U.S. citizens and the party traveling overland included two U.S. citizens and 11 lawful permanent residents,” the statement continued.

After U.S. forces left Afghanistan last week, the Biden administration acknowledged that under 200 Americans still remain.

Recent polls show most Americans supported withdrawal from Afghanistan, but disapproved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the chaotic withdrawal.

The statement from Horne notes that there are still Americans in Afghanistan, and said, “We will continue to provide proven options for leaving. It is up to Americans says remain whether they choose to take them.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com