9-Year-Old Uvalde Survivor Harrowingly Describes Watching His Teacher Get Shot After She Saved Class From Gunman

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor Daniel Garza gave harrowing details from the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, including seeing his teacher shot after she saved his classmates by locking the door to the classroom.

As outrage grows over the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, and a police response characterized by over an hour of inaction as the shooter rampaged inside the school, stories of heroism are also emerging.

In an interview with ABC News, Garza described the actions that his 4th-grade teacher Elsa Avila took that saved lives, and almost cost her own.

“She ran to the door quickly. She got her key. She broke the key. And then she was running because she got shot, and then she just, like, dropped on the floor. And then she was, like playing dead,” Daniel told the interviewer. Avila was shot twice.

Garza then described seeing the gunman.

He would be, like, staring like people through a little window,” Garza said.

Asked what the gunman was doing, Garza said “He was just, like, standing there with his gun, like tapping, like the window.”

Garza also described the attack in an interview with The Washington Post, in even more harrowing detail. About 15 minutes after his teacher locked the door, Garza said the gunman tried the door:

Ramos initially tugged at the door handle but was apparently unable to open it. Daniel also told his mother that Ramos made mocking hand gestures toward the students in his classroom. Then Ramos fired through the door’s glass window. Daniel described the bullets as being “hot” as they bounced around the classroom. A fragment of one of those bullets slammed into his classmate’s nose. Daniel was close enough to hear the “crunching” sound as it struck the student. “He then shot, like, two or three bullets, and then the glass broke, but, like, a bullet hit the wall, and bounced off and tried to hit us, but it hit her nose,” Daniel said. “He then shot like two more bullets, and then he stopped and then went back to the classroom next to us.”

The kids and teacher played dead for more than an hour until police finally brought down the gunman. Daniel’s cousin Ellie Garcia was among the 19 children who were killed in the attack.

Watch above via ABC News.

