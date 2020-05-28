House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying that a statement he made condemning Twitter was a “disgrace.”

“As far as the platforms are concerned, they want two things from the federal government, no regulation and no taxes,” Pelosi said in an interview on MSNBC. “So they cater to the Trump administration all the time. I think Mark Zuckerberg’s statement was a disgrace.”

Pelosi was responding to a Wednesday interview in which Zuckerberg said he disagreed with a decision by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to “fact check” one of President Donald Trump‘s tweets on vote-by-mail balloting. “We have a different policy than Twitter on this. I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online,” Zuckerberg said. “I think in general, private companies probably shouldn’t be — especially these platform companies — shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Pelosi subsequently took aim at Dorsey, lamenting Twitter’s failure to apply the same policy to other Trump tweets and speculating about “honor among thieves.”

“Twitter, they’re not taking off any accusations the president is making about Joe Scarborough,” Pelosi said. “They do a token thing and think it’s okay. Again, I don’t know if there’s honor among thieves, but that’s the — they only have a business model to make money, not to convey facts. That’s what they’re about. Again, I see it as a distraction from what is the challenge at hand, which is to save lives. And every day the president comes up with another stunt, and every day airwaves are full of that stunt without holding him fully accountable for the lives that are lost because we don’t have, under his leadership, appropriate testing.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

