Attorney General Bill Barr plans an aggressive opening statement in his Congressional testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, in which he will dismiss the Russia investigation of Donald Trump as “bogus” and deny any “interference from the White House.”

According to a CNN report of his written opening statement, Barr plans to push back hard on the House Democrat-led committee.

“Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus ‘Russiagate’ scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the President’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions,” Barr will say. “Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today.”

A number of Barr’s recent actions have raise alarms about his independence from the White House.

For example, in February, an independent government watchdog accused Barr of interfering the prosecution of Trump confidantes Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. In addition, there was highly visible, public backlash over Barr’s failed, forced resignation late on a Friday night of Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Berman later told Congress that the attorney general’s “irregular and unexplained actions” raised “serious concerns.” And on Monday, an Army National Guard officer’s Congressional testimony leaked, in which he will reportedly contradict Barr’s public account of the sweeping of protestors out of Lafayette Park by riot police using tear gas to facilitate Trump’s photo op at a nearby church.

To rebut these examples, Barr plans to tell Congress: “My decisions on criminal matters have been left to my independent judgment, based on the law and fact, without any direction or interference from the White House or anyone outside the Department.”

